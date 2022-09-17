Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Poshanmah Pakhwara was observed in the school. Students were guided about cleanliness, physical and mental well-being, prevention from diseases, benefits of having nutritious food and balance diet. Various activities were organised for students like cooking nutritive food, how to wash hands, drawing competition on balanced diet, etc. Principal Dr Mamta Verma administered the ‘poshan’ pledge to the students. She also motivated the students to remain healthy and adopt the balanced diet. Certificates were given to the position holders of various activities.