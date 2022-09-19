Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

World Ozone Day was observed at the school to spread awareness among students about the depletion of the Ozone layer in search for possible solution to preserve it. Students from Class VIII onwards participated in poster-making contest on ‘Ozone Layer Protection and Depletion’. They made beautiful posters and wrote slogans on ozone layer protection. Certificates were given to the position holders. Aayushi from Class XII won the first position in poster-making, followed by Arshpreet from Class IX. Riya and Dilpreet from Class XII got the third prize. Principal Mamta Verma Sachdeva encouraged and motivated the students to take steps to protect the ozone layer.