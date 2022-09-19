Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

World Ozone Day was observed at the school to spread awareness among students about the depletion of the Ozone layer in search for possible solution to preserve it. Students from Class VIII onwards participated in poster-making contest on ‘Ozone Layer Protection and Depletion’. They made beautiful posters and wrote slogans on ozone layer protection. Certificates were given to the position holders. Aayushi from Class XII won the first position in poster-making, followed by Arshpreet from Class IX. Riya and Dilpreet from Class XII got the third prize. Principal Mamta Verma Sachdeva encouraged and motivated the students to take steps to protect the ozone layer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...