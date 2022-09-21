Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ (Clean Coast Safe Sea) campaign is a 75-day citizen-led campaign for improving ocean health through collective action. The school virtually organised several activities to create awareness among students about cleanliness. Students of Classes I to IV participated in poetry-recitation competition. Class V to VIII students participated in the poster-making competition. In poetry recitation, Avni got the first position, Hardika was second, Reyanshi got third position. In the poster-making competition, student of Class V Dikshant got the first position, Akshit was second and Abhinav got the third position. Class VI students Manmeet (1st), Palak ( 2nd) and Lavish (3rd) were the winners. Class VII winners were: Ishaan Verma (1st), Tanishq Walia (2nd), Ekamjeet (3rd). In Class VIII Kanika got first position, Pallavi second and Divya third.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...