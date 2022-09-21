Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ (Clean Coast Safe Sea) campaign is a 75-day citizen-led campaign for improving ocean health through collective action. The school virtually organised several activities to create awareness among students about cleanliness. Students of Classes I to IV participated in poetry-recitation competition. Class V to VIII students participated in the poster-making competition. In poetry recitation, Avni got the first position, Hardika was second, Reyanshi got third position. In the poster-making competition, student of Class V Dikshant got the first position, Akshit was second and Abhinav got the third position. Class VI students Manmeet (1st), Palak ( 2nd) and Lavish (3rd) were the winners. Class VII winners were: Ishaan Verma (1st), Tanishq Walia (2nd), Ekamjeet (3rd). In Class VIII Kanika got first position, Pallavi second and Divya third.