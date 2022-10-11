Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Inter-house social science and general knowledge quiz competition was held at the school. Students from classes III to V took part in the quiz. The topics from geography, political science, history were included in the quiz. Students of Ignis House stood first. The second position was bagged by Terra House and Ventus won third position. Certificates were given to the winners. On this ocassion Principal of the school Dr. Mamta Verma appreciated and motivated the participants. She also encouraged the students to participate actively in such competitions as these boost the confidence level of the students.