Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

A seminar was held at the school by Sakshi Sikka and Vandana Narang, teachers of Mukand Lal Public School. Students were told about the ways to prevent drug addiction. The seminar was attended by the students of Class IX and X. The resource persons spread awareness among the students about substance abuse. They were further instructed not to take medicine for a longer time without doctor’s prescription. They were encouraged to keep negativity away from them to live a healthy life. Principal Dr Mamta Verma motivated the students to say no to drugs to live a healthy life.