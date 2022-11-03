Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

An inter-house speech competition was organised at the school. Students of Classes I to V took part. Different topics were given to different classes. Class I students spoke on ‘My favourite cartoon character’. Topic for Class II was ‘The person I like the most’. For Class III, topic assigned was ‘I want to be a tree’. Class IV student expressed their views on ‘Fairy tale character I like to talk with’ and Class V students talked about ‘Text books vs technology’. The students participated enthusiastically and expressed themselves fluently. Ventus House stood first, Aqua House second, Ignis House third and Terra House fourth. Certificates were given to the position holders. Principal Dr Mamta Verma appreciated the efforts of each and every child and motivated them to keep participating in such competitions as it helps to develop the speaking skills of the students.