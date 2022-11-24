Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The 9th Annual Day of the school was organised recently. The function titled ‘Utsav’ included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotional to traditional ones. The function was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the chief guest. The programme started with Ganesh Vandana. After this, the students gave an enticing presentation based on various festivals celebrated in India and the participants presented yoga on stage. The chief guest awarded prizes and certificates to meritorious students and students with special talents in various fields. In academics session 2021-22, Muskan,who stood first in the district level in the non medical stream inClass XII and Krishna Goel who topped the block level by scoring 100% marks in Science in Class X, were honoured by the chief guest .