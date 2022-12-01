Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The school celebrated National Constitution Day with enthusiasm. A Preamble reading was done in the assembly. Students delivered speeches on the Constitution of India. Students of classes VIII to XII participated in Mock Parliament activity. Ayen presided over the Parliamentary function. Nikhil played the role of the Prime Minister, Harshavi as the Home Minister, Hemangini as the Education Minister, Kriti as the Defence Minister, Arayana as The Health Minister. The aim of the mock parliament was to make students understand the parliamentary procedure. Principal Dr Mamta Verma awarded certificates to students.
