Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The 8th Annual Sports Meet was held on the premises. The Principal extended warm welcome to chief guest Narendra Bindra. The event began with unfurling of the Olympic flag following by a torch ceremony. This was followed by inter-house march-past. Bindra declared the sports meet open. All participants took the oath under the leadership of sports captains. Students of all the four houses participated in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m Medlay, long jump, shot put javelin, boxing, karate, fencing and other track and field events. Kids took part in balloon race, bag pack race, dressing up race etc. Along with games enticing cultural activities as aerobics, yoga, bhangra were also performed by the students. Students of classes IV and V performed yoga. Terra House was adjudged the winner. Principal Dr Mamta Verma Sachdeva congratulated students for their excellent sports performance, discipline and laborious efforts.