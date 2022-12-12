Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The 8th Annual Sports Meet was held on the premises. The Principal extended warm welcome to chief guest Narendra Bindra. The event began with unfurling of the Olympic flag following by a torch ceremony. This was followed by inter-house march-past. Bindra declared the sports meet open. All participants took the oath under the leadership of sports captains. Students of all the four houses participated in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m Medlay, long jump, shot put javelin, boxing, karate, fencing and other track and field events. Kids took part in balloon race, bag pack race, dressing up race etc. Along with games enticing cultural activities as aerobics, yoga, bhangra were also performed by the students. Students of classes IV and V performed yoga. Terra House was adjudged the winner. Principal Dr Mamta Verma Sachdeva congratulated students for their excellent sports performance, discipline and laborious efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi to attend
Some new ministers are also expected to take oath
Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Just...
FIR against former Madhya Pradesh Congress minister Raja Pateria for calls to ‘kill Modi’
The FIR was filed on the orders of state Home Minister Narot...
Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers a...
Bombay High Court grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI
Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court ...