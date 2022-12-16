Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav was organised at the school. Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav is celebrated every year on December 11, which marks the birth anniversary of the great national poet and reformer Subramaniam Bharati. Many activities were organised in the school on the occasion. Twelve students of Class IV and V wore different Indian dresses like dhoti, kurta and saree of different colours depicting the rich culture of India and also spoke one sentence in respective languages. Students of Class VII and VIII participated in slogan writing competition on the topics ‘Indian languages for unity and harmony’, ‘Unity in diversity’ and ‘Indian knowledge tradition’. Students of Class IX and X participated enthusiastically in the essay writing competition on the topics like ‘Bharat ki ekta or akhandta mei Bhartiya bhashaon ka yogdaan’, ‘Bhashayein jodney ya todnay ka sadhan’, etc. Students of Class VI to XII participated in the ‘Meri bhasha, mere hastakshar’ campaign in which all the students put their signatures in different Indian languages. Principal Mamta Verma appreciated the efforts of all the participants and motivated them to respect all languages. Best participants were awarded with certificates.