Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Mathematics Week was observed in Ganpati Convent School to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician ,Srinivasa Ramanujan. Classes V to XII took part in various activities. On 16th December Class V participated in Tessellation activity. Students of Class VI show cased their talent in Pixel Art. Class VII took part in Geometrical design using Warli Art and Mandala art. Class VIII tickeled their brain in Maths Puzzles. Students of Class IX presented their talent in making book jacket.Inter house Maths quiz was organised for classes VI to XII. In this quiz students from all the four houses viz. Aqua, Ignis, Terta and Ventus took part. The students performed brilliantly. In VI to VII group Ignis house stood first. Second position was bagged by Aqua house and third by Ventus house. In IX-X group Terra House stood first, Aqua house second and Ignis house got third position. As well as in XI-XII group Terra house stood first, Ignis stood second and Ventus got third position.Certificates were given to the winners.On this occasion principal Dr.Mamta Verma congratulated the winners and motivated all the participants to keep themselves involved in such activities to enhance their rational skill.
