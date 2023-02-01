Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the school with patriotic zeal and fervour. The event commenced with the unfurling of the Tricolour by Principal Dr. Mamta Verma while others followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The assembly included thoughts, news headlines, NCC parade, speeches on the history and importance of the Republic Day and on the constitutional rights and duties, a patriotic song by the students, recitation of Hindi and English poems dedicated to the nation, a group song, a patriotic song, group dance, fancy-dress performance etc. The principal, in her address, apprised the gathering briefly of the making of the Indian Constitution and the fact that all students need to know about the importance of Constitution in order to understand how they have to live as good citizens.