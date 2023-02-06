Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

On the 18th National Child Rights Foundation Day, the school organised a seminar for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (2025). which are designed to strengthen and amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the commission's mandate to ensure that all laws, policies, programmes and administration act as guidelines for the welfare and protection of juveniles. This seminar was presided over by Advocate Pushpinder Panchal and Advocate VPS Sandhu. They spoke on the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, which was enacted to strengthen and amend the law relating to children and the need for care and protection of children by providing them their basic needs. They explained to students that the mandate of the commission is to ensure that all laws, policy programmes and administrative mechanisms are in line with the child rights. The seminar was an effective platform to sensitise children on their rights and entitlements.