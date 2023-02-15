Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

A twinning programme was organised at the school, the objective of which was to develop learning skills among students. Students of Kapal Mochan Government School, Government Secondary School Kotda and Basatiyawala Government School, too, registered their presence in this programme. Students of these schools visited the science laboratory, library, mathematics laboratory etc of the host school. A competition related to art and craft was organised in which students displayed their creativity. Various games such as the tug of war and volleyball were also organised.
