Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

To honour grandparents, a grand celebration was observed in the school. On this occasion, tiny tots of Nursery, LKG and UKG presented songs related to grandparents. Students of LKG danced on "Dada-dadi, nana-nani" song. Nursery students moved on "Pyari pyari dadi maa". Students of Class II danced on "Patte-patte, dali-dali". Students also gave speeches and recited poems to express their feelings towards their grandparents. They also showcased yoga asanas. Several games were organised for the grandparents and the winners were given prizes.
