Ganpati Convent Smart School, Sadhaura

An inter-house kabaddi competition was organised at the school. The first match was played between the sub-junior class students of Sam House and Yajur House, in which Yajur House won the match with a score of 28-44. The next match was played between junior class students of Rig House and Atharva House. Students of Atharva House won with a score of 56-72. The third match was played between junior class students of Sam House and Yajur House, in which the students of Sam House won with a score of 48-13. Physical education teacher Shubham Chaudhary had a special contribution in making the competition successful. Headmistress Pooja Trikha explained the importance of sports in student life to the children and honoured the winning children with prizes. She also wished them a bright future.

