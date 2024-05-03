Ganpati Convent Smart School, Sadhaura

An inter-house kabaddi competition was organised at the school. The first match was played between the sub-junior class students of Sam House and Yajur House, in which Yajur House won the match with a score of 28-44. The next match was played between junior class students of Rig House and Atharva House. Students of Atharva House won with a score of 56-72. The third match was played between junior class students of Sam House and Yajur House, in which the students of Sam House won with a score of 48-13. Physical education teacher Shubham Chaudhary had a special contribution in making the competition successful. Headmistress Pooja Trikha explained the importance of sports in student life to the children and honoured the winning children with prizes. She also wished them a bright future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...