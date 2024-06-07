Ganpati Convent Smart School, Sadhaura

The student council was formed at the school. Chief guest Vasu Bindraji, Surbhi Bindraji and the parents of students were given a grand welcome. The student council was formed by selecting students on the basis of physical, mental and social abilities. Puravjeet and Arshpreet were given the responsibility of head boy and head girl, respectively. Lovepreet, Christina, Ashmeet and Ganika were selected for the post of captain from various houses. Harjot, Aayush, Harmanpreet and Deepanshi were selected for the post of vice-captain from four various houses. Kartikey, Shivansh, Gurnoor and Divyam were selected as prefects. Yash and Jatin were selected for the post of sports captain. Hargun and Dhairya were made activity coordinators, Japneet and Tanish discipline in charge, and Navjot and Parth assembly in charge. Principal Pooja Trikha administered oath to the selected students and honoured them by making them wear badges. Vasu Bindraji congratulated the young representatives. The programme ended with the singing of the national anthem.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.