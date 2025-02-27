DT
Ganpati Convent Smart School, Sadhaura

Ganpati Convent Smart School, Sadhaura

.
Updated At : 06:24 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Grandparents Day was celebrated at the school. The programme was started by lighting a lamp at the feet of an idol of ‘Maa Saraswati’ with ‘Saraswati Vandana’. Students of the school conducted the stage. Kushan Chug, a student of Pre Nursery, welcomed the grandparents with a welcome song. The students attracted everyone by showing their love towards them through dance. All family members were called on the stage. Keeping in mind their interests and age, entertaining games were organised. The UKG children made all parents and grandparents aware of the helpline services. Haryanvi dance was presented by girl students. Principal Ravneet Arora said the arrival of the children’s family increases the enthusiasm of the children. Such programmes are organised in our school on regular basis. Chief Guest Shalini Sharma (Mayor, Sadhaura) and Narendra Bindra thanked and expressed gratitude to the children’s family members for gracing the programme. The programme concluded with the cake-cutting by family members.

