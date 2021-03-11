Garden Valley International School, Morinda

The I-Day celebration at the school commenced with flag hoisting by the Principal followed by singing of the National Anthem. Sapling plantation was done by students of Class I and II. Students of Class II and IV participated in cap-making activity. Essay writing and slogan writing on theme ‘Colours of Independence’ was done by students of Class V and VIII, while best-out-of-waste and salad making on tricolour theme was organised for students of classes IX to XII. Students also presented dance performances and nukkad natak . Previous year's toppers in academics and inter-school competitions were also awarded trophies by the Principal and members of school management.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...