Garden Valley International School, Morinda

The I-Day celebration at the school commenced with flag hoisting by the Principal followed by singing of the National Anthem. Sapling plantation was done by students of Class I and II. Students of Class II and IV participated in cap-making activity. Essay writing and slogan writing on theme ‘Colours of Independence’ was done by students of Class V and VIII, while best-out-of-waste and salad making on tricolour theme was organised for students of classes IX to XII. Students also presented dance performances and nukkad natak . Previous year's toppers in academics and inter-school competitions were also awarded trophies by the Principal and members of school management.