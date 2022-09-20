Garden Valley International School, Morinda

As part of Mission Hariyali-2022, students of GVIS, Morinda, planted saplings near the school campus. The programme aims at planting around 300 saplings. Students of different classes took initiative under the supervision of Principal Sonika Sandhu and class teachers. Thoughtful banners and charts were also designed by the students relevant to the occasion. Principal Sandhu shared the importance of plants with the students and urged them to plant and nourish at least one plant every year.