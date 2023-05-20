Garden Valley International School, Morinda

Mothers' Day was celebrated at the school to honour the role and contribution of every mother in a child's life. To make the day memorable, the inmates of Mata Gujri Old Age Home were invited as guests of the event. The students interacted with them and performed for them in the form of dance, act, stage play and gidhha. The school also runs a Mothers Club which has the mothers of various students as its members. They were also invited as the guests for the celebration. Various games were organised for the mothers.Principal Sonika Sandhu emphasised on the role of a mother in everyone's life through her words and expressed her gratitude towards the inmates of the old age home for gracing the event. She also presented them gifts.