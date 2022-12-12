Garden Valley Int'l School, Morinda

Two teachers, Sukhman Kaur and. Nisha Kaundal, were given the FAP Best Teacher Awards. Principal Sonika Sandhu received the Academic Excellence Award and Golden Principal Award, while teachers Veenu Anand and Jyoti Sharma were honoured in the Inspiring Teachers category. Meanwhile, Ekamjot Kaur Sohi, a student of Class V, bagged the state-level award in Mega Olympiad Quest for English 2022. The Principal was elated at the achievements and congratulated all winners.
