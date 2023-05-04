Garden Valley Int'l School, Morinda

Students of kindergarten and Primary wing presented various performances on the theme of ‘Our Daily Helpers’ to mark Labour Day on the school premises. Senior students welcomed the bus drivers, conductors, cleaning maids and gatekeepers in the auditorium and served them with the special lunch. The Principal of the school Sonika Sandhu thanked the helping staff for their honest and tireless contribution towards the smooth functioning of the school.
