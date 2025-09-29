DT
Home / The School Tribune / Garden Valley School donates six rickshaws to flood victims

Garden Valley School donates six rickshaws to flood victims

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
In a heartfelt gesture to support families affected by the recent floods, Garden Valley International School, Chatamala, donated six rickshaws to flood victims, helping them to restore their livelihood and dignity. Alongside this, the school also contributed Rs 21,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, further supporting rehabilitation and relief efforts in the affected areas. What makes this initiative truly special is that it was not just the school management, but also students, parents, and teachers who came forward with generous contributions. School Principal Dr Sonika Sandhu said, “Education is not only about academics; it is about nurturing humanity and compassion. By helping flood victims regain their livelihood and supporting government efforts, we aim to instil the values of kindness and responsibility in our students.” The initiative has been widely appreciated by parents, students, and the community.

