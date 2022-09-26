Gaurav bags Manak award

Gaurav Singh, a student of Class X of Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar, has bagged the prestigious Manak Award for his unique innovation. He had represented Haryana at the 9th National-Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLPEC). The award was presented to Gaurav at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. He has made a mobile application, which will work under inhospitable conditions or in treacherous terrain. Only 60 students from all over India were selected for the award. Dr Akhilesh Gupta, senior adviser, DST, interacted with Gaurav about his innovation 'NEURON'. Namita Gupta, Head, Inspire Awards - Manak, DST, Government of India, also spoke highly of Gaurav's achievement.
