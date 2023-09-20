GAV School, Kangra, organises debate competition

A debate competition was organised on Hindi Diwas at the school, in which as many as 34 students from 17 CBSE schools participated. Principal Sunil Kumar Chadha was the chief guest. Saina, a Class IX student of Cambridge Global School, Thural, HP, secured the second position. Saina was awarded at the end of the programme. Chairman of school Surendra Jamwal, Director Tanya Jamwal, secretary Nitin Jamwal, Principal Sushil Awasthi, Vice-Principal Manish Sharma and the teaching staff congratulated Saina and her parents for her success.
