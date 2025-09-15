DT
GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, celebrates Teacher's Day

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, celebrates Teacher's Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the school management organised a memorable celebration to honour the hard work and dedication of its staff members. Despite the heavy rains, the arrangements were excellent and reflected the school's deep appreciation for its teachers. The day began with a warm personal welcome by Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash. Each teacher was invited to place their fingerprint on a specially created "Tree of Gratitude," symbolising unity and togetherness. A professional photo shoot added a personal touch, creating lasting memories. The event included engaging fun games, delightful surprises and thoughtful gifts from the school management. The highlight was the heartfelt, handwritten note from the Principal to every teacher, making the occasion truly personal and meaningful. A delicious spread of food further added to the joy of the day. The celebration concluded on a note of warmth and gratitude, leaving every teacher wishing the day would never end. Indeed, it was a day well spent, cherished and remembered as a beautiful acknowledgment of the teaching fraternity.

