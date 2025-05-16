GD Goenka Public School, Mohali gets suitcase library

The school inaugurated The Children's Suitcase Library - a global reading initiative promoting SDG 4: Quality Education. David Rose, founder of the initiative, along with his son Wilf, presented books and letters from students in Halifax, UK. Our students read letters and responded with great enthusiasm, thus building meaningful global connections. This will be followed up with an online meeting between the students, which will further enhance international collaboration between the schools. Madhu Mishra, Senior Adviser, British High Commission, and Pramod Sharma, Founder of Yuvsatta, addressed the students, encouraging them to read, connect and grow as global citizens. Council Members, teachers, and student volunteers actively contributed to the event's success.

