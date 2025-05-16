DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / GD Goenka Public School, Mohali gets suitcase library

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali gets suitcase library

School Notes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school inaugurated The Children's Suitcase Library - a global reading initiative promoting SDG 4: Quality Education. David Rose, founder of the initiative, along with his son Wilf, presented books and letters from students in Halifax, UK. Our students read letters and responded with great enthusiasm, thus building meaningful global connections. This will be followed up with an online meeting between the students, which will further enhance international collaboration between the schools. Madhu Mishra, Senior Adviser, British High Commission, and Pramod Sharma, Founder of Yuvsatta, addressed the students, encouraging them to read, connect and grow as global citizens. Council Members, teachers, and student volunteers actively contributed to the event's success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper