GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, hosts Junior RJ Hunt & Kids Mania Fiesta

The school came alive with excitement as it hosted the Junior RJ Hunt & Kids Mania Fiesta, a spectacular event that enthralled a massive audience of around 1,500 persons, including students, parents, RJs, influencers, educationists, and artistes. The event was a power-packed extravaganza, showcasing an array of engaging performances and thrilling attractions. Talented students presented a compelling street play, leaving the audience captivated with their impactful storytelling. The Trashionista Walk celebrated sustainability through creative and stylish recycled outfits, while the DIY Sustainable Hunt encouraged innovation and eco-awareness. A dazzling line-up of dance performances, including a spellbinding kathak, showcased the grace and talent of young performers. Excitement soared during the Lucky Bonanza, keeping participants on the edge of their seats with exciting prizes and surprises. Simaran Kaur, a renowned personality, graced the occasion as a star guest.