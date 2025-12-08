GD Goenka Public School, Mohali marks Navy Day

The school marked Indian Navy Day with an informative video and a reflective class discussion for classes V-X. Students learned about the courage, discipline and contribution of the Indian Navy in protecting the nation's maritime borders. The session inspired gratitude and respect for the Armed Forces.
