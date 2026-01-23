GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, organises visit to ‘gaushala’

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, organised an educational visit to a local ‘gaushala’ for the students of Grade V-A & B with the aim of nurturing compassion, empathy and respect for animals. During the visit, students learned about the daily care, feeding and shelter provided to cows and gained insight into the importance of animal welfare and traditional values associated with ‘gaushalas’. The children actively participated by feeding cows and interacting with the caretakers, making the experience both meaningful and memorable. Teachers accompanying the students explained the significance of kindness towards animals and how such initiatives help develop responsible and sensitive citizens. The visit also reinforced lessons on social responsibility and environmental awareness beyond the classroom. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students.

