GD Goenka School, Gurgaon

Aarav Tuteja of Karnal got his name registered in the India Book of Records by solving the Mega Mix Block. Aarav got his name registered in the India Book of Records by solving the Mega Mix block in 2 minutes 18 seconds and set a new record. Aarav has brought glory to his parents as well as the city of Karnal. This 11-year-old child was awarded a medal along with his name being registered in the India Book of Records for his intelligence and hard work by the operators of the India Book of Records. Col KK Venkataraman, Commanding Officer of Haryana Battalion, NCC, felicitated the child and congratulated him. MLA from Gharaunda and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and MLA from Karnal Jagmohan Anand also felicitated the child and wished him a bright future.