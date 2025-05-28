GD Goenka School, Mohali, hosts celebration to honour mothers

The school hosted a celebration to honour mothers, centred around the theme "Mom, My Superpower!" The programme commenced with delightful musical performances by students from Nursery to Class II, setting a cheerful and affectionate tone. A series of thoughtful skits titled "Superpower Stories" followed, each portraying the values children learn from their mothers-compassion, resilience, encouragement, and courtesy. A lively contemporary dance by UKG students and a special video montage featuring children expressing the unique 'superpowers' they have received from their mothers added a personal and emotional touch to the celebration. To further engage families, interactive games such as "What's in Your Purse?" and the "Mom & Me Mirror Game" offered joyful moments of connection and fun between mothers and their children. The event concluded with a vibrant freestyle dance by Class I students, leaving the audience with a sense of appreciation, joy, and shared celebration.
