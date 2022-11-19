Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, Solan

The school commemorated the gala events of the annual award ceremony and exhibition. The festivities were attended by Chairman L K Bansal and members of the school management along with other guests and parents of the felicitated students. Principal Dr Sneh Sharma and Joint Principal Pamposh Gupta were also present on the occasion. The Principal welcomed everyone and apprised them of the two programmes that were going to be celebrated. The toppers of Class X and XII who scored more than 90 per cent, were felicitated with cash prizes along with certificates. The winners of inter-house competitions and the outstanding students of classes I-XI, who excelled in academics and extracurricular activities, were rewarded with books, medals and certificates. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The students put up a Rajasthani dance performance and also displayed a show of orchestra.