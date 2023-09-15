Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya, Solan

The school hosted an enlightening CBSE Principals’ Seminar, conducted by the CBSE, COE, Panchkula, bringing together esteemed educators, administrators and leaders from around 20 CBSE-affiliated schools. The theme of the seminar was the CBSE Capacity Building Programme, aimed at induction training. The event commenced with a warm welcome from Principal Dr Sneh Sharma, who emphasised the importance of continuous learning and professional development for educational leaders. The keynote address was delivered by guest speakers Masooma Singha, City Coordinator and the Principal of MRA, DAV Public School, Solan, and Suman Singh, Principal of Army Public School, Chandimandir, who are renowned experts in educational leadership and administration. Principal Dr Sneh Sharma and Joint Principal Pamposh were present at the seminar along with other staff members of the school.

