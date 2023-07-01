Gender bias? No more

Avneet Kaur

For the past many centuries, boys and girls have been treated differently. From the time they are born, brought up, to their marriage and death, everything is different.

The girls were always taught the household work since a very early age, whereas the boys were free to do what they wanted. In the 21st century, people have become more aware and are sending their daughters to school with the boys but still, if a boy cries, they are told, ‘why are you crying like a girl?’ That stigma still persists in some society.

With the modernisation of the world and rise in awareness among girls, people have become broad-minded. Now, girls and boys are treated equally. Mothers teach household work to both genders as the skill required are a must in the future. It is no more a skill just meant for girls after marriage. The girls are now treated equally in all fields. There are many job opportunities for them where they can show their talent. The families are becoming more understanding and promote working women. Even after having children, the responsibility is divided between both parents and not just the mother.

Although the differences have been there between the two genders in society through the ages, now, the situation is improving with the time with the people becoming more aware and understanding.

The writer is a student of Class Xii, YPS, Mohali