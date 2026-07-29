General Quiz Competition organised

Broadway Public School, Manal, organised a General Quiz Competition, providing students with an exciting platform to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking, and presence of mind. A major highlight of the competition was the ‘Bid and Battle’ round, which beautifully conveyed the message that great achievements often require the courage to take calculated risks. The round challenged participants to think strategically, make bold decisions, and compete with confidence. After a thrilling contest, Red House emerged as the overall winner, while Green House secured second place.

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