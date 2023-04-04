German scholarship for Angel

Angel Goswami of Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, was awarded the international German scholarship to study in Germany as a part of the German Prestigious International Award Programme. The scholarship was given to Angel for her hard work and dedication towards the German Language. The age criteria for the programme was between 15 and 17 years. The programme was competitive and 84 countries from all over the world participated in it. Only 275 students were awarded with the international scholarship. Angel won the first position in north India. The scholarship will provide her with the opportunity to study at a university in Germany. Now, she will visit Germany for four weeks where she will stay with German learners for two weeks and learn the language and for the next two weeks she will visit the capital of Germany, museums and German universities. The school Principal, Suzana David, and school manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated Angel for her success and wished her good luck for the future. They also congratulated German teachers Ravindra and Tanmay Sharma for their efforts .