Getting the right fit

Ah, the age-old tale of Jolly Singh and the Quest for the Best University — an adventurous voyage that’s as risky as Asterix’s expeditions.

Jolly Singh, an amateur behind the lens: exceptional at photography; self-taught film maker, a football enthusiast, and a YouTube sensation in the making, decent at academics and a bit shy. This amazing boy finds himself at the crossroads of parental expectations, personal aspirations and a good-fit as USC (University of Southern California) is looming in the horizon awaiting a druid’s potion to get in.

On the other hand, Molly Patel struggles to apply to some private institutions in India as the parents feel that Delhi University is the best university in India for their daughter and if she doesn't get there, she will have to study in a college in her city.

As a career counsellor, I often find myself in the midst of these dramatic showdowns, where dreams clash with reality.

The burning question of the hour: Will Jolly make it into USC? But hold your thoughts, folks, because there’s a bigger question lurking — is USC really the perfect fit?

In the whirlwind of rankings and reputations, let’s not forget the real stars of the show — the students themselves. It’s not just about the numbers; it’s about finding a university where passion meets purpose, where comfort meets challenge, and where dreams find their wings.

Making sense of ranking

Let’s take a closer look on what are rankings. A mere number assigned to a university based on their engagement in one or multiple spheres.

For instance, factors may vary from staff to student ratio, teaching quality, or student satisfaction, international faculty ration, green cover, student employment while some institutions working and contributing to world challenges find themselves on the top of 'impact university rankings' charts while others are ranked based on research and students graduating as Nobel Laureates and some are ranked on international diversity and inclusion.

Many good institutions don’t even make it to the list.

Therefore, rankings can be a good starting point but are not standalone metrics for deciding a good-fit university.

Additionally, there are a number of forums to see university rankings from QS Top Universities, US News & World Report, Times Higher Education (THE), and Shanghai Ranking ARWU to Maclean's University Ranking and NIRF.

How to choose wisely

While choosing a university, in my opinion, factors such as location, climate, financial aid, athletic interests, campus culture and long-term happiness are quite significant. All this can lead to a successful university experience and help students achieve their career goals.

In the quest of better ranking, Jolly Singh went to LMU to study film; however, came back as it wasn’t a good match for him. His ordeal began: financial loss, emotional upheaval, discord with parents, peer pressure and inability to find the next right course.

And Molly Patel eventually, ended up studying in a college in her city and is now even studying an undergraduate program that she isn't interested in.

Taking lesson from Jolly’s & Molly’s life, let’s not be blinded by the glittering lights of prestige, but rather guided by the compass of personal fulfilment and long-term happiness.

For in the end, it’s not just about winning the Paris Olympics — it’s about enjoying the journey, one hilarious YouTube video and a football match at a time.

So, carve the menhirs of your scholastic and co-scholastic adventures, for the greatest quest of all — the pursuit of higher education, where every ranking is just a pixel in the grand voyage of life!

Think again: What’s the best university in the world?

