GGMSSS, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh

A mega tree plantation drive was carried out by NSS volunteers of the school on its campus. Chief guest Deputy DEO II Poonam Sood along with Pramod from Yuvsatta planted a fruit tree sapling. Principal Beena Rani along with programme officers Sunita Sheoran and Kamaljit were present. Dr Nemichand, SLO, NSS cell, also planted a sapling and motivated volunteers for the drive. A nukkad naatak was presented by volunteers to create awareness and show humans’ precious bond with Mother Earth. About 190 volunteers were present in the mega event.
