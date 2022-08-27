GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. Students participated in a plethora of activities. A special assembly was organised. Speeches were also delivered by students. School Principal Ritu Oberoi and Director Jaswant Singh gave motivational patriotic speeches.
