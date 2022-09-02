GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

Rotaract Club of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge (HSJ) College and Department of Public Health organised a dental check-up camp at the school for Class VII and VIII students. Students were made aware of their oral health. Dental cards were issued to all the students for further check-up, if required. Director Jaswant Singh and Principal Ritu Oberoi thanked the doctors' team for visiting the school.
