GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

To celebrate National Sports Day, an inter-house athletics meet was organised at the school. Students of classes IX to XII participated in various events like volleyball, basketball and tug-of-war etc. Winners were given medals and trophies by chief guest Jaswant Singh and Principal Ritu Oberoi. Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House won U-19 basketball and U-17 volleyball competitions. In tug-of-war (boys) Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House and tug-of-war (girls) Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House remained victorious.
