Teachers' Day was celebrated in GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan, who was an amazing teacher and scholar. All teachers were decked up for the occasion. Director of the school Jaswant Singh, Principal Ritu Oberoi, Vice-Principal Manjit Kaur Mavi and Head mistress Renu Bhatia was given a floral welcome. A cultural programme was also presented by the teachers. The Director congratulated the teachers for their contribution to education and for shaping the future generation. Gifts were distributed among the teachers on the occasion.