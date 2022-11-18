GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated in the school with devotion and reverence. A special assembly was organised. The programme started with Japji Sahib path and followed by shabad kirtan. Students sang rhymes describing Guru Nanak Dev’s glory and spoke about his life. Students recited poems and also delivered speeches. They paid tributes to Guru Nanak Dev by spreading his divine message of harmony, humility and equality through poems. In the end ‘karah parsad’ was distributed among students and staff.