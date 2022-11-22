GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib

The school celebrated Children’s Day. A bundle of performances was showcased by students of the primary wing. Student presented dances, plays, gidda and bhangra. Director Jaswant Singh and Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the efforts put in by the students with the support of their teachers. Teachers also delivered speeches during assembly .The programme was a big hit. Each item spellbound everyone presented there.
