DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / GGSVM Sen Sec School, Ratwara Sahib celebrates Janmashtami

GGSVM Sen Sec School, Ratwara Sahib celebrates Janmashtami

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:38 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Janmashtami with great devotion, enthusiasm and festive spirit. Students presented beautiful devotional songs, dances and cultural performances based on the life of Lord Krishna. The little ones dressed as Radha and Krishna added charm and innocence to the celebration. A captivating Krishna Leela showcased the divine teachings and values of Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi activity filled the campus with excitement, joy and team spirit. The performances highlighted the values of love, compassion, courage, truth and righteousness. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. Director Er Jaswant Singh conveyed his warm wishes and applauded the enthusiastic participation of the students. The celebration concluded on a joyful and devotional note, leaving everyone inspired by the timeless message of Lord Krishna.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts