GGSVM Sen Sec School, Ratwara Sahib celebrates Janmashtami

The school celebrated Janmashtami with great devotion, enthusiasm and festive spirit. Students presented beautiful devotional songs, dances and cultural performances based on the life of Lord Krishna. The little ones dressed as Radha and Krishna added charm and innocence to the celebration. A captivating Krishna Leela showcased the divine teachings and values of Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi activity filled the campus with excitement, joy and team spirit. The performances highlighted the values of love, compassion, courage, truth and righteousness. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. Director Er Jaswant Singh conveyed his warm wishes and applauded the enthusiastic participation of the students. The celebration concluded on a joyful and devotional note, leaving everyone inspired by the timeless message of Lord Krishna.
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