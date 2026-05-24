GGSVM Senior Secondary School organises pool party

GGSVM Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib, organised a fun-filled Summer Pool Party for UKG students. The activity aimed to provide children with joyful learning experiences and refreshing summer fun in a safe and cheerful environment. The tiny tots enthusiastically participated in various water activities, games, and fun-filled moments with their friends. Their smiling faces and cheerful laughter made the event truly memorable. The colourful setup, playful atmosphere, and energetic participation added charm to the celebration. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the efforts of the teachers and staff for successfully organising the activity and creating wonderful memories for the students. Director Jaswant Singh stated that such co-curricular activities play an important role in the overall development and happiness of children. The pool party concluded with happy smiles and unforgettable summer memories for all young participants.
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