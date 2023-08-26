GGSVM Senior Secondary School, Ratwara Sahib

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The celebration started with the welcome speech and followed by Shabad ‘Tohi Mohi, Mohi Tohi, Antar Kaisa’. The programme was based on the theme, ‘Unity in diversity’. Students gave various foot-tapping performance based on songs ‘Chak De India’, ‘Jai ho’ and ‘Nagara Sangh Dhol Baje’, etc. Students enacted a mime on ‘Disrespect of our National Flag’. A kawwali, “Jindgi Maut Na Ban Jaye”, was presented by small children. Director Jaswant Singh gave a motivational speech. Principal Ritu Oberoi congratulated all the students and staff. The programme ended with the distribution of sweets among the students and staff.