GHS-54, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day with the “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam” theme under G-20 presidency of India. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur highlighted the supreme sacrifice of the gallant heroes of the nation and urged all parents, teachers and students to reflect patriotism in their every actions. She also focused on India's advancements after independence, goals of NEP-2020 and the upcoming G-20 summit in India.